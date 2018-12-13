Retana arrested after traffic stop Wednesday

The second woman wanted for questioning in an incident that ended in a fatal officer involved shooting was arrested Wednesday.

According to Topeka Police, 26-year-old Chelsee Ann Retana was caught during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of SW Topeka Boulevard.

She was booked into jail on charges of Aggravated Battery to a law enforcement officer, felony obstruction and other arrest warrants.

Retana and 29-year-old Misty Maspero were in a vehicle that fled from a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper last month. The trooper then called off the chase because it was icy. However, the women’s car later stalled and 35-year-old Jarmane Dywane Logan pulled up in a sport utility vehicle and tried to pick up the two women.

Authorities say that as a trooper and a Topeka police officer tried to intervene, they were dragged. Police say the trooper shot and killed Logan when he refused to stop.

Both women then fled from the SUV.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.