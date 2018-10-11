Retired city clerk charged with embezzling more than $36,000 from city of Caney

A retired city clerk has been charged with embezzling more than $36,500 from the Kansas town where she worked for nearly 40 years.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister announced an indictment Thursday that accused 69-year-old Carole Sue Coker of stealing the money from Caney. She is charged with mail fraud and bank fraud.

Coker, who now lives in Oronogo, Missouri, allegedly kept some cash paid to the city and didn’t record all the checks written to the city to cover the thefts. She then made it appear as if the books balanced.

Coker could face up to 20 years in prison for mail fraud and up to 30 years for bank fraud. She could also be fined up to $1.25 million.