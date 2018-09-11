Retired general, Afghan advisor remembers where he was on 9-11, talks about where policy goes from here

On the seventeenth anniversary of the attacks on New York and Washington, a retired general talked about where he was that day and where the U.S. needs to go from here in terms of its foreign policy.

“I was at Fort Riley and I was inspecting a maintenance facility that the Army Reserve has at Fort Riley,” said Mike Symanski. “At the time, I was the commanding general of approximately 12,000 Army reservists, in the states of Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa. On that morning, I happened to be at Fort Riley.”

Symanski sees a multifaceted approach as the best one to keep the peace going forward.

“The military solution cannot be the only solution to every conflict that comes up,” said Symanski. “Veterans like myself know that the strong military that we have is essential to enable good diplomacy. The diplomatic solution is the most likely to resolve a conflict.”

That means that resources both personal and financial must be put into both munitions and diplomacy, including U.S. aid.

“In the last 17 years, we have, obviously, as America and our allies, been continually engaged in a war on terrorism, both on the battlefield and also out into the society of places like Afghanistan, to correct the economic conditions that grow the terrorists,” said Symanski. “This is a full American and Allied effort and U.S. aid plays a very important part in it.”

Symanski is urging Kansas’ congressional delegation to continue to support the International Affairs Budget as one tool in the toolbox to help keep the world safe.