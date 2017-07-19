Return option for school funding case on table, says KASB advocate

Following Tuesday’s oral arguments before the Kansas Supreme Court with regard to school funding, the justices have many potential choices for remedy before them.

“The surprise, I think, to me at least, yesterday, was that another option was raised that I haven’t heard much discussion about,” said Kansas Association of School Boards Vice President for Advocacy, Mark Tallman. “That is to send the case back to the three judge panel that was the trial court. Remember, this case is before the Supreme Court on appeal. What several justices raised is to say, you know, there are so many competing issues and challenges here, we as a Supreme Court can’t really answer some of these.”

Some justices suggested sending it back, because the trial court could ask for different types of evidence that aren’t available to the Supreme Court on appeal.

“Let them look at what the Legislature did,” said Tallman. “In effect, have another whole trial, where witnesses could be brought in and everything like that. It wouldn’t necessarily have to go that far. The three judge panel might not have to do that.”

This would be a less blunt instrument than forcing a special session or closing the schools.

“In other words, they could kind of say, well, the legislature, yes, they appear to have responded,” said Tallman. “We don’t know whether it really will do the job. That’s going to take more research, let’s send it back. That would almost certainly take a year at least, maybe more, to work its way through that process. That would likely have the effect of letting what the legislature did stand for a year or two.”

The issue is that it would again allow appellate relief for either side, so it could drag the case out indefinitely. In addition, the court gave no indication as to a timeline for any decision they might make.