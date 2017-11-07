Revenue Department announces holiday hours

The Kansas Department of Revenue has released official holiday hours for the six largest state operated driver’s license offices, which includes offices in Olathe, Mission, Derby, Topeka, Wichita, and Andover.

In a news release sent Tuesday, KDOR spokesperson Rachel Whitten says the holiday schedule includes Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day.

KDOR driver’s license offices will have the following hours during the upcoming holiday season:

Veterans Day: closed Friday, Nov. 10, open normal hours Saturday, Nov. 11.

closed Friday, Nov. 10, open normal hours Saturday, Nov. 11. Thanksgiving : open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22, closed Thursday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 25.

: open 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22, closed Thursday, Nov. 23 – Saturday, Nov. 25. Christmas : open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Friday, Dec. 22, closed Saturday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 25.

: open 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Friday, Dec. 22, closed Saturday, Dec. 23 – Monday, Dec. 25. New Year’s: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 – Friday, Dec. 29, closed Saturday, Dec. 30 – Monday, Jan. 1.

“We are committed to offering the same high quality level of service throughout the holidays,” Revenue Secretary Sam Williams said. “The Department of Revenue wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”

The Kansas Department of Revenue driver’s license offices will resume normal operating hours after the New Year.

During normal hours, most driver’s license offices are open Tuesday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. and 7:30 – 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Those hours may vary per location.