Review: Child Was Shot By Officer

A toddler found dead inside a southeast Kansas home after a standoff between her father and law enforcement officers was fatally shot by a police officer, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says.
The KBI announced preliminary findings from its review of the deadly March 26 shootings in Baxter Springs in which Eli Crawford, 37, fired at officers for more than three hours.
The KBI called the standoff a hostage situation.
He died, along with 2-year-old Clessy Crawford and her mother, 27-year-old Taylor Dawn Shutte.
Crawford and the toddler were found dead inside the home, and Shutte, outside the home.
Crawford shot Shutte multiple times as she left the home when Baxter Spring police responded to a call for help, the KBI said.
The KBI says Crawford is believed to have died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Clessy died after being struck by the single shot fired by an officer.
The KBI said its investigation is ongoing.