Reward Increased To $5000 To Find Killer of Couple, Baby

The Capital Area Crimestoppers announced Friday that they will be offering an enhanced reward of $5,000 for anyone who provides information within the next 30 days to help solve the murder of a pregnant woman and the father of her child last August.

Camrah J. Trotter was less than a week from her twenty-first birthday when she and twenty-three year old Dominique Ray were shot and killed at the Fairlawn Green Apartments in August of 2016. Trotter was seven months pregnant at the time.

If you have any information regarding this crime please call Crimestoppers at 234-0007.