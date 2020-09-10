Reward Offered For Information on Missing Man
Image: Kansas Bureau of Investigation
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Independence Police Department have announced that a Governor’s reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of 37-year-old Detreck Foster of Independence.
Governor Laura Kelly recently signed an executive order offering the $5,000 reward.
Foster was reported missing on May 12.
He was last seen around April 12 in Independence.
KBI agents and detectives from the Independence Police Department are conducting the case as a homicide, based on findings during the investigation into Foster’s disappearance.
Foster was a black male, 5 ft. 9 in. tall, who weighed approximately 190 lbs.
He had black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
Individuals with information leading to the apprehension of those responsible for Detreck Foster’s disappearance or murder are eligible for the $5,000 reward.