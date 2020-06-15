      Breaking News
Reward Offered In Cold Case

Jun 15, 2020 @ 5:10am

Calling it a potentially racially motivated crime, federal authorities are offering a $100,000 reward in a 16-year-old cold case involving a black man whose body was found in a creek in Kansas.

The FBI reopened the investigation a more than a year ago into the death of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks, whose body was found in La Cygne on May 1, 2004, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Investigators reviewed the evidence, and re-interviewed witnesses who attended a party at a farmhouse where Brooks was last seen alive.

They also interviewed new witnesses, and collected forensic evidence.

Brooks was one of only three black men at the party he attended with about 100 people at a farmhouse on the outskirts of La Cygne.

Brooks rode to the party with friends, but they left before him and he eventually had no ride home to Gardner, where he lived.

His body was found a month later by a group of family and friends who organized a search.

An autopsy did not determine a cause of death.

