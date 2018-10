The owner of a business that was burglarized in July has put a reward out for information hoping to solve the crime.

Topeka police reported Thursday that the owner of Kent Fence Company would give $500 for information leading to the arrests of the suspects in the burglary that took place either on the evening of the 24th of July or the morning of the 25th.

More than $15,000 worth of tools were taken. If you know more, you can call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.