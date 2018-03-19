Ribs & Bibs Festival Brings Major Country Music Concert to Kansas

The inaugural Ribs & Bibs Music Festival will take place at Heartland Motorsports Park October 5 – 7, 2018 in Topeka, Kansas. The three-day, family friendly event will feature top performing country music artists including Big & Rich, Craig Morgan, John Michael Montgomery, Little Texas, The Bellamy Brothers, and Keith Anderson with more exciting artist announcements to come.

Concert goers will also have the opportunity to see some of the area’s best chefs competing in a sanctioned Kansas City Barbeque Society contest, sample America’s best ribs at Ribfest which will feature some of the most famous ribbers in the world, an Oktoberfest Biergarten, and a carnival area for the kids.

“Topeka is the perfect entertainment destination and this new festival adds to our already long list of quality events for the city,” said Brett Oetting, President & CEO of Visit Topeka. “Chris has been amazing to work with on this event and others. We saw an immediate change when he purchased Heartland Motorsports Park and the Ribs & Bibs Music Festival is a great example of his vision coming to life that the facility is more than a race track.”

General admission ticket prices range from $5 – $90, allowing attendees to customize their experience with additional options including VIP seating, weekend camping options, or private tents near all the action.

Chris Payne, owner of Heartland Motorsports Park is excited to have his facility utilized for an event that benefits the community with help from Visit Topeka who was integral in bringing the event to the Capital City of Kansas. “Since purchasing Heartland Motorsports Park at the end of the 2015 season, we’ve invested a lot to bring major events to Topeka and the State of Kansas. The Ribs & Bibs Festival will be a fun event for the track, Topeka, and country music fans throughout the area.” Right now, Heartland Motorsports Park is gearing up for its largest motorsports event of the season, the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties on May 19-21 followed by a full summer of racing events.

Tickets are on sale now. Learn more at: ribsandbibstopeka.com.