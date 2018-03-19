Coming to Topeka October 5-7, it’s the inaugural Ribs & Bibs Music Festival!

The three-day, family friendly event will feature top performing country music artists including Big & Rich, Craig Morgan, John Michael Montgomery, Little Texas, The Bellamy Brothers, & Keith Anderson, with more artist announcements to come!

Lineup & Schedule

Friday October 5

The Bellamy Brothers

John Michael Montgomery

Craig Morgan

Saturday October 6

Keith Anderson

Little Texas

Big & Rich

Tickets

Single-day General Admission tickets start at $45.00 and a variety of other options are available, including single-day VIP tickets for $150.00!

Click HERE for tickets!

Barbeque Contest & Rib Fest



The barbeque competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society! Competition is limited to the first 100 participants. Classes offered are chicken, ribs, pork, & brisket. The most famous ribbers in the world will also be onsite for RibFest. Saturday is move-in and rules meeting with the competition taking place on Sunday. To learn more, click HERE

To buy tickets and learn more about Ribs & Bibs, visit their website HERE.