March 19, 2018

Coming to Topeka October 5-7, it’s the inaugural Ribs & Bibs Music Festival!

The three-day, family friendly event will feature top performing country music artists including Big & Rich, Craig Morgan, John Michael Montgomery, Little Texas, The Bellamy Brothers, & Keith Anderson, with more artist announcements to come! 

Lineup & Schedule

Friday October 5
The Bellamy Brothers
John Michael Montgomery
Craig Morgan
Saturday October 6
Keith Anderson
Little Texas
Big & Rich

Tickets

Single-day General Admission tickets start at $45.00 and a variety of other options are available, including single-day VIP tickets for $150.00!
Click HERE for tickets!

Barbeque Contest & Rib Fest

Barbeque Contest & Rib Fest

The barbeque competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society! Competition is limited to the first 100 participants. Classes offered are chicken, ribs, pork, & brisket.  The most famous ribbers in the world will also be onsite for RibFest. Saturday is move-in and rules meeting with the competition taking place on Sunday.



 