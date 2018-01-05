Riley County officer shot while responding to domestic violence call

A Riley County police officer was shot when he responded to a domestic violence call in Manhattan.

Riley County Police Department Director Brad Schoen says one of the first officers to respond to the call Friday was shot by the man inside the home, who then barricaded himself inside.

Schoen says the officer’s injury is non life-threatening.

He says a woman was able to escape the home. No one else was inside the house. No other officers were injured.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday about three miles northwest of the Kansas State University campus.

Police urged people in the area to stay indoors.

No other information was immediately released.