Riley County PD arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple felonies

by on August 24, 2017 at 9:48 AM (30 mins ago)

A Topeka man was booked early Thursday morning into the Riley County Jail for multiple crimes committed in the Manhattan area. 

The Riley County Police Department issued an alert Wednesday seeking information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Enrique Munoz, of Topeka. Shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday, Munoz was arrested in Manhattan.

Riley County Police spokesperson Hali Rowland says the arrest was made in the 2200 block of College Avenue.

Munoz arrested for aggravated burglary, identity theft, making false information, theft by deception, criminal use of a financial card, possession of marijuana, and use or possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia. 

He is being held on $50,000 bond. 

Details on the charges against Munoz were not immediately available.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle