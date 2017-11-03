WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


45°F
Overcast
Feels Like 40°
Winds ENE 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast50°
43°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy60°
50°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy58°
37°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy48°
35°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
31°

Riley County PD: Nothing credible found about threats to Aggieville

by on November 3, 2017 at 9:55 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities in Manhattan say “nothing credible” has been found about rumors of a planned shooting this weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says 911 dispatchers and Kansas State University have received multiple phone calls with third party information about a “shooting in the Ville this weekend.”

“The Ville” is a reference to Aggieville, a six-block shopping district near the K-State campus. 

Police say they were made aware of the social media post about the threat on Thursday. Officers are currently looking into the situation.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the Riley County Police Department.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle