Riley County PD: Nothing credible found about threats to Aggieville

Authorities in Manhattan say “nothing credible” has been found about rumors of a planned shooting this weekend.

The Riley County Police Department says 911 dispatchers and Kansas State University have received multiple phone calls with third party information about a “shooting in the Ville this weekend.”

“The Ville” is a reference to Aggieville, a six-block shopping district near the K-State campus.

Police say they were made aware of the social media post about the threat on Thursday. Officers are currently looking into the situation.

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to call the Riley County Police Department.