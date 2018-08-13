WIBW News Now!

Riley County police arrest man for 2017 murder of Junction City woman

by on August 13, 2018 at 10:43 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say a man has been arrested in a woman’s death last year in rural northern Kansas.

The Riley County Police Department says 32-year-old Steven Meredith, of Junction City, was arrested Saturday night on a first-degree murder warrant in the October 2017 death of 48-year-old Carrie Jones, of Junction City.  He is jailed on $1 million bond.

Authorities haven’t said how Jones died.  Her body was found in the southern part of Riley County.  Meredith doesn’t yet have an attorney.

