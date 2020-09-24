Riley County Police Department Reports First COVID-19 Case
Image: Riley County Police Department
A Riley County Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first RCPD employee to test positive since the pandemic started.
There is no evidence at this stage that the virus was contracted through department activities.
The employee has not been at work since first becoming aware of the exposure, and will continue to isolate and recover at home.
The employee has reported only mild symptoms at this time.
Based on contact tracing information, it is believed that the employee had no close contact with members of the public while working.
The RCPD is working to identify any additional staff members who may need to quarantine based on close contact with the positive staff member.
The Director of the Department, Dennis Butler, commended the employee for taking quick action to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Department will not release any further information about the employee in order to protect privacy.