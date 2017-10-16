Riley County Police investigating attempted murder

Police in Manhattan are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured.

Riley County Police Department spokesperson Hali Rowland says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of gunshots near 519 North Manhattan Avenue, just north of Manhattan City Park.

One person was found at the scene suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing dark clothing.

No additional details about the shooting, including the victim’s name, have been released.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.