Riley County Police Now Taking Online Reports

Citizens of Riley County can now report certain crimes from their computer or smartphone through a form on the Riley County Police Department website.
Traditional in-person officer service will not change.
Officers will still respond to appropriate emergency situations, crime scenes needing evidence collection, and any other police matter where officers are needed physically.
Crimes reportable online include criminal damage to property under $1,000, criminal damage to a vehicle under $1,000, identity theft, and theft – though not theft of a vehicle or from a vehicle.
If the incident involves guns or weapons, hazardous materials, threats to public safety, medication, stolen vehicles, or items stolen from vehicles it must be called in.
To report a crime online, go to RileyCountyPolice.org/report.