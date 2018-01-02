WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


19°F
Clear
Feels Like
Winds SW 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy24°
15°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy25°

Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear26°
11°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear34°
12°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear43°
34°

Riley County police officers help out family in need

by on January 2, 2018 at 4:07 PM (5 hours ago)

Two Riley County police officers are being praised for their efforts to help a family that had no water or heat.

The department said when officers Ian Ford and Shawn Goggins responded to a welfare check this past weekend where they found a family with two children who had no water or heat because a water line was broken.  The family’s car also wouldn’t start because of the cold.

KSNT reports the family’s only heat was from one infrared heater.

The officers bought the family cases of water, food and two indoor space heaters, and started the family’s vehicle.  The officers also contacted an emergency shelter to ensure there would be room if the family needed it.

The department says neither officer sought recognition. A dispatcher alerted officials to their kindness.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.