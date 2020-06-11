Riley County Police See Alligator, Urges Public to Avoid Wildcat Creek Area
Courtesy RCPD
On Wednesday, June 10th around 1:30 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Emergency Dispatch center received a call from a man who said he saw an alligator while walking on Linear Park Trail near 17th street.
Animal Control was sent to the scene and located an alligator in Wildcat Creek.
The alligator is believed to be one of the two stolen from Reptile World over the weekend.
The RCPD is asking the public to please avoid Wildcat Creek while animal control works to safely catch the gator.
It is unknown how or when the alligator made it into the creek.