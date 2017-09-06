Riot breaks out at Norton Correctional Facility

A riot at a northwest Kansas prison left two people injured.

A news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections gave few details on the incident at the Norton Correctional Facility.

Spokesperson Samir Arif says local law enforcement and first responders were called to the prison around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Kansas Organization of State Employees, buildings at the facility were burning and some of the inmates had acquired weapons.

Two staff members suffered minor injuries in the riot, but did not require medical attention.

Arif says all the inmates were secured and the situation was under control by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another tweet from KOSE stated that the Department of Corrections had canceled a union visit to the Lansing Correction Facility because approximately 50 inmates were being transferred from Norton to the prison in Leavenworth County.

The inmate transfers are directly related to the riot.

The incident is under investigation.

Huge riot broken out at Norton Correctional Facility. Buildings are burning and some inmates have gotten weapons. #ksleg @APjdhanna — KOSE Union (@KOSE_Union) September 6, 2017