WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Clear
Feels Like 49°
Winds West 5 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear75°
47°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear81°
56°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear85°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy84°
61°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear83°
59°

Riot breaks out at Norton Correctional Facility

by on September 6, 2017 at 3:36 AM (3 hours ago)

A riot at a northwest Kansas prison left two people injured.

A news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections gave few details on the incident at the Norton Correctional Facility.

Spokesperson Samir Arif says local law enforcement and first responders were called to the prison around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the Kansas Organization of State Employees, buildings at the facility were burning and some of the inmates had acquired weapons.

Two staff members suffered minor injuries in the riot, but did not require medical attention.

Arif says all the inmates were secured and the situation was under control by 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Another tweet from KOSE stated that the Department of Corrections had canceled a union visit to the Lansing Correction Facility because approximately 50 inmates were being transferred from Norton to the prison in Leavenworth County.

The inmate transfers are directly related to the riot.

The incident is under investigation.  

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle