Riot breaks out at Lansing Correctional Facility
Several inmates from one cell house at the Lansing Correctional Facility got out of their cells and are destroying property, prison officials said.
The riot began about 3 p.m. Thursday in medium-security cell house C, Randy Bowman, spokesman for the Kansas Department of Corrections, told WDAF-TV.
About 20 inmates were still destroying property but others had returned to their cells three hours later, Bowman said. Staff members were able to leave the cell house and there were no immediate reports of injuries. It’s unclear what started the riot, Bowman said.
Some inmates were still rioting as of 6:30 p.m.
The events are being monitored through video and on-site and extra corrections department staff from Topeka and other law enforcement agencies are on standby.
