Over the river and through the woods; another record travel Thanksgiving, says AAA Kansas

More people will be traveling across the nation’s midsection for Thanksgiving this year, including in Kansas.

“This will be the third year in a row that the amount of people hitting the road or the skyways for the holidays has gone up,” said Jennifer Haugh with AAA Kansas. “We have, in our region, which includes a couple other states, there are going to be 4.1 million people taking a Thanksgiving weekend trip, which is 50 miles or more from home.”

In fact, travel levels will be their highest since 2005 across the United States.

“Overall, for the nation, we’re looking at 51 million Americans that are planning on getting out for Thanksgiving,” said Haugh. “Eighty-nine percent of those people are going to be driving. Cheaper airfare kind of helped a little bit, too, so we’ve seen a 5 percent increase in the air.”

Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, but it’s not as bad as earlier in the decade.

“Gas prices still aren’t terrible,” said Haugh. “To date, Kansas is hovering around the $2.42 mark, which is still lower than it has been in a couple of years prior to 2014. There are lots of reasons to get out on the road and go see family for Thanksgiving.”

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 26.