Roar & Pour Wine Fest, Presented by Alpha Media Topeka

Alpha Media Topeka is proud to present the 2nd annual Roar & Pour Wine Fest at the Topeka Zoo on April 28! Roar & Pour features a variety of wine tastings from local, national, and international wineries. Enjoy live entertainment from Funk Syndicate and delight in animal/artist collaborations by Amused. Local food vendors provide appetizer and dessert samplings. A limited number of VIP tickets include early entry to a 5:00 pm VIP Reception, featuring dinner and exclusive tastings from Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery.

TICKETS – BUY HERE!

Must be 21 or over to purchase any ticket.

Tickets will go up $5.00 on the day of the event.

VIP: $75.00

General Admission: $45.00

Designated Driver: $20.00

WINE VENDORS

Southern Glazer’s

Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery

Glacier’s Edge Winery

More vendors coming soon!

FOOD VENDORS

Cookies by Gayla

Qdoba

Hazel Hill Chocolate

More vendors coming soon!

PARKING

Parking in the zoo parking lot is available, as well as in Gage Park.

ENTRY

General Admission & Designated Driver tickets entry will be through the front gates. Only VIP ticket holders will enter through Big Gage Shelter House, and the VIP Reception will be in that building from 5-6pm. Only VIP ticket holders will be allowed to enter at 5pm into the Big Gage Shelter House.

WEATHER

This event is rain or shine, and will be fun either way. We will have a back up rain plan to make it more comfortable for guests!

QUESTIONS?

Contact FOTZ at 785.368.9133.