Robber caught red-handed in Topeka Sunday

Topeka police caught a robber red handed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an open 911 line at a local store at 10th and Topeka Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. and located an individual exiting the store office. It was determined this individual had been found behind a store counter taking items.

When confronted by a store employee, the individual indicated a weapon and forced the employee into an office where the employee was then struck several times. The individual took an undisclosed amount of currency from the store safe and was in the process of exiting the store when TPD officers arrived.

Forty-five year old Craig Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.