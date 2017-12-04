WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


64°F
Clear
Feels Like 64°
Winds South 24 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy69°
27°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy50°
33°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear48°
26°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy37°
21°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy42°
18°

Robber caught red-handed in Topeka Sunday

by on December 4, 2017 at 4:33 AM (2 hours ago)

Topeka police caught a robber red handed Sunday morning.

Officers responded to an open 911 line at a local store at 10th and Topeka Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. and located an individual exiting the store office. It was determined this individual had been found behind a store counter taking items.

When confronted by a store employee, the individual indicated a weapon and forced the employee into an office where the employee was then struck several times. The individual took an undisclosed amount of currency from the store safe and was in the process of exiting the store when TPD officers arrived.

Forty-five year old Craig Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Corrections on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Kidnapping.