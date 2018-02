A man was robbed and shot in Topeka Monday night.

According to Topeka Police, the wounded man arrived at a local hospital around 8:45 p.m. The injuries were not life threatening. The investigation revealed that the man was robbed in the area of 13th and Western. Officers have not yet found a crime scene. The suspects were described as two black men with ski masks armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.