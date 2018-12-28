Robbery suspect arrested after Thursday night incident

A rifle-wielding man came away with a wallet near SE 21st and California late Thursday night.

Topeka police say they were called just before 11:15 p.m. The victims told them a Hispanic man in a green Honda Civic with black wheels aimed a rifle at them and demanded their wallets. One person complied and the Civic headed east on SE 21st from California.

The vehicle was stopped in the 1100 block of SE Golden and 22-year-old Salvador Parga Rodriguez was taken into custody. Rodriguez was booked into jail on an aggravated robbery charge.

If you know more about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at 234-0007.