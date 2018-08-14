WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


82°F
Clear
Feels Like 86°
Winds South 8 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
68°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy86°
68°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
68°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy89°
67°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy89°
68°

Robert Jennison, head of KDWPT, to be new general manager for the Kansas State Fair

by on August 14, 2018 at 2:48 PM (4 hours ago)

Robin Jennison, the head of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, will be the new general manager for the Kansas State Fair.

The Hutchinson News reports the selection was announced Tuesday by the State Fair Board in Hutchinson.

Jennison is a former state lawmaker and Speaker of the Kansas House.  He ran unsuccessfully in 2006 for governor before becoming part of Governor Sam Brownback’s Cabinet nearly eight years ago.

Jennison’s annual salary as general manager will be $122,000, with no health insurance or retirement benefits.  He will continue to live in Wichita.

He replaces Susan Sankey, who resigned in January to work for the Kansas 4-H Foundation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.