Roberts says ‘we better’ raise debt ceiling

US Senator Pat Roberts, member of the Senate Finance Committee, was adamant about getting the debt ceiling raised prior to the end of September.

“We better do it, or the government will close down and that’s not going to work,” Roberts said Friday. “We’ve been down that road I don’t know how many times. That’s self defeating.”

Even though it is necessary, it’s still not a pleasant task.

“Nobody likes to vote to increase the debt ceiling when you have $20.4 trillion in debt,” said Roberts. “That is the number 20 plus 12 zeroes. You can’t even get

your arms around it. What’s going to happen, if interest rates rise, all we’re going to do is service the debt.”

A statutorily imposed debt ceiling has been in effect since 1917 when the US Congress passed the Second Liberty Bond Act. Servicing debt leaves fewer resources for the government to help people.

“All this talk about how much money is going to go to a crucial need, whether it be defense, whether it be education, whether it be feeding people, that’s going to

be out the window,” Roberts said. “We really have to bend that curve. We all know that. We have to get our work on time. We have to pass the debt ceiling.”

Raising the debt ceiling just allows the Treasury to pay the bills it has already accrued. In order to bend the curve, that needs to happen in the budget process.

Roberts noted Thursday that the Senate has yet to pass a budget.