Roberts says ‘committee will approve’ Brownback, he ‘looks forward to a vote on the floor’

Kansas U.S. Senator Pat Roberts was in Topeka Friday for three different stops over the Senate’s long weekend that includes Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. He was asked about the process of getting Governor Sam Brownback confirmed as the Ambassador-at-Large for Religious Freedom in the State Department.

“The committee will approve our Governor,” Roberts said. “Sam was just back in Washington here yesterday and the day before talking to the President about prison reform. In talking to him and talking to some people that may have some concerns, I think we’re going to get him a vote. I hope that happens very quickly.”

Roberts gave no specifics as to a timeline, because it depends on how many cloture motions on other nominees that Senator Chuck Schumer and the Democrats make.

“You just don’t file cloture on virtually everybody, then burn up 30 hours, then have a vote 90-2 or something in favor of a judge,” Roberts said.

Roberts even thought aloud about changing Senate rules to reduce the time on cloture motions if that is what’s necessary to move things along, but there have been no formal discussions in that regard.

“I don’t think there’s any person that I know of that has more passion for that particular post,” said Roberts. “I look forward to a committee vote. I look forward to a vote on the floor. I hope we can get that done as soon as possible.”

Brownback was originally nominated last summer, but his nomination was not taken up by the full Senate and was not unanimously retained, so he has to go through the committee process again.