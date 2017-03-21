Roberts Supports Gorsuch For Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to voice his support for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch and to call for a swift confirmation. Roberts highlighted his extensive experience and service in the 10th circuit, which includes Kansas.

“The President made an extraordinary selection,” said Roberts. “Judge Gorsuch serves on the Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which includes my home state of Kansas. Our state has seen firsthand how Judge Gorsuch interprets the law. He has had an outstanding judicial record, while serving on the court. What’s more, he is highly respected and supported by individuals in the judicial community who align on all sides of the political spectrum.”

Roberts highlighted Gorsuch’s understanding of the separation of powers.

“He has made it clear, he will not legislate from the bench,” said Roberts. “That might just be the problem for those who would like to vote for a judge who would.”

Gorsuch has gone through two days of confirmation hearings. The third day is Wednesday.