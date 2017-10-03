Rock superstar Tom Petty dies at 66

Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.

Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.

Several news outlets had reported that Petty died Monday afternoon shortly after he was taken to the hospital. CBS did not cite a source in its story, but tweeted that LAPD confirmed Petty’s death.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on Petty’s well-being and its spokespeople did not provide info CBS News used to report the rocker had died.

Officer Tony Im said Monday that the LAPD did not respond to any incident involving the rocker. CBS later amended its story, and the trade Variety also retracted its obituary, which cited an unnamed source confirming Petty’s death.

Petty’s manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed the rock star’s death late Monday night.

“He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” Dimitriades said in a statement.

Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as “Free Fallin,'” “Refugee” and “American Girl.”

The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s.

He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last.

Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

Photo: Amber / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0