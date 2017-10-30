Role of states should remain primary in elections, says Commission Vice Chair

The Vice Chair of Donald Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity is looking to retain individual states control on elections and how they are executed.

“According to the U.S. Constitution, the states are in charge of registering voters and they are the primary authority in charge of the time, place and manner of elections,” Kobach said. “I think, ultimately, I think whatever is done has to be done at the state level. We’re looking at best practices across the country.”

Those best practices, though, shouldn’t be implemented through a federal mandate, according to Kobach.

“It is possible for Congress to pass laws, but I will say that most Secretaries of State, including myself, would rather see Congress not exercise that authority,” said Kobach. “It’s important in our federalist system to keep the states in charge and decentralize things.”

Any actions the Commission may take should be more about making the numbers of voter fraud cases more transparent than creating one blanket policy.

“You may see some proposed legislation,” said Kobach. “You may see some best practices recommended by the Commission that the states are doing, but I think that the most important service the commission can do is to get at some of the statistics that are very hard to find about how significant voter fraud is and it requires the federal government and the states to cooperate and to dig in and look at these things like non-citizens voting, which is very pervasive. We’ve seen a significant amount of it here in Kansas. I guarantee that there are other states that are likely to have even more of it.”

The White House has not announced when the Commission will have its next meeting.