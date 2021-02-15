UPDATE – Rolling Power Outages Called Off in Kansas
Press Release
After directing its member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service shortly after noon on Feb. 15, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has restored load to its 14-state region as of 2:00 p.m. Central time. The grid operator now has enough generation available to meet demand throughout its service territory and to fully meet its minimum reserve requirements.
The SPP system reached a peak electricity usage of 43,661 megawatts (MW) on Feb. 15, and is required to carry additional operating reserves in excess of load. After committing all of its reserves and exhausting other avenues such as importing power from other regions, available generation in SPP fell about 641 MW short of demand for a period beginning just after noon. In response, SPP directed its member utilities to implement planned interruptions of service to curtail electricity use by that amount.
Effective at 2:00 p.m., SPP cancelled the Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 it had declared at 10:08 a.m. when its reserves were exhausted, and re-entered an EEA Level 2. SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA Levels 2 and 3 over the next 48 hours and may have to direct further interruptions of service if available generation is inadequate to meet high demand.
While SPP and our member companies work to maintain regional reliability, we urge consumers across our service territory to conserve electricity at home and work, and to follow their local utility’s directions regarding safety, conservation, and potential outages.
Earlier story
Press release
Due to extended extreme temperatures affecting the regional power supply, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has asked member electric utilities, including Evergy, to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions in order to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region.
Beginning on February 15 at 12:15 p.m., Evergy will begin to turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30 – 60 minutes. Once the period has concluded, power will be restored to the impacted area. The emergency outages will then rotate to another portion of Evergy’s service area. Power will cycle off and on periodically until the reduction is no longer required by the SPP.
With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 – 60 minutes.
If you are impacted by an emergency electricity reduction, you do not need to report your outage. Rather, check Evergy’s outage map and www.evergy.com/outageinfo for more information. All customers should be prepared for the potential for these periodic outages. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857, for Kansas Central customers.