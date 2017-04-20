WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


58°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 58°
Winds North 16 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain59°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain61°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear70°
47°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
52°

Rolling Hills Zoo Ultimate Experience Giveaway

by on April 20, 2017 at 11:03 AM (1 min ago)

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, Kansas, is an experience unlike any other. Like their tagline says, it’s truly “one destination, two unforgettable experiences!” Those two experiences are the zoo and the one-of-a-kind Wildlife Museum. We want to give you the opportunity to be a part of it with the Ultimate Experience Giveaway.  We will give away a grand prize and a second place prize to go to Rolling Hills Zoo and truly see what it’s all about! See below to see what each prize includes and to sign up.

Giveaway will be up through May 26. The winner will be notified by phone after Memorial Day. 

Grand Prize Winner Receives:

Zoo & Wildlife Museumpasses for six
Tram passes for six
Behind the Scenes tour with Robert Jenkins
Behind the Scenes museum tour – find out all about how the museum came to be and what makes it work
Lunch at The Overlook Restaurant
A snack basket & cooler of beverages
Accommodations for six at a Salina partner hotel!
A “romp-n-chomp” experience
Three live animal encounters

Second Place Winner Receives: 

Zoo & Wildlife Museum passes for four
Tram passes for four
Personal tour of the zoo & museum
Lunch at The Overlook Restaurant
A snack basket & cooler of beverages