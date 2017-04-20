Rolling Hills Zoo Ultimate Experience Giveaway

Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, Kansas, is an experience unlike any other. Like their tagline says, it’s truly “one destination, two unforgettable experiences!” Those two experiences are the zoo and the one-of-a-kind Wildlife Museum. We want to give you the opportunity to be a part of it with the Ultimate Experience Giveaway. We will give away a grand prize and a second place prize to go to Rolling Hills Zoo and truly see what it’s all about! See below to see what each prize includes and to sign up.

Giveaway will be up through May 26. The winner will be notified by phone after Memorial Day.

Grand Prize Winner Receives:

Zoo & Wildlife Museumpasses for six

Tram passes for six

Behind the Scenes tour with Robert Jenkins

Behind the Scenes museum tour – find out all about how the museum came to be and what makes it work

Lunch at The Overlook Restaurant

A snack basket & cooler of beverages

Accommodations for six at a Salina partner hotel!

A “romp-n-chomp” experience

Three live animal encounters

Second Place Winner Receives:

Zoo & Wildlife Museum passes for four

Tram passes for four

Personal tour of the zoo & museum

Lunch at The Overlook Restaurant

A snack basket & cooler of beverages