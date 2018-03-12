WIBW News Now!

Rollover accident injures one Sunday night

by on March 12, 2018 at 4:17 AM (47 mins ago)

A Topeka man was hurt in an accident south of the city Sunday night.

According to a report from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Eric Willard of Topeka was driving in the 7800 block of SW Burlingame Road in his 2004 Dodge Stratus around 10 p.m. when he overcorrected after leaving the roadway on the east side. The Stratus spun through the roadway, entered the west ditch and overturned after colliding with large landscaping rocks at the edge of the driveway at the case address.

Willard was taken to a Topeka hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision. Alcohol containers were found near the vehicle, but it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident. No citations were issued on scene, but the accident is still under investigation.