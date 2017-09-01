Rollover crash in Oakland prompts burglary investigation

Police spent early Friday morning searching for the driver of a truck that rolled over in northeast Topeka.

Officers responded to the crash at NE Atchison and Twiss around 2 a.m. Friday, according to Lt. Andrew Beightel.

A white pickup truck that had struck a curb and rolled over onto its roof was found at the scene. Beightel says officers searched the truck, but could not find any one inside.

Witnesses reported seeing a man get out and run from the scene, heading north on Twiss.

A washing machine was found in the back of the truck, leading police to suspect the driver may have committed a burglary.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was no burglary.

“It sounds like he was a tenant of a [nearby] residence coming to get items from the house,” Beightel said.

Officers and K9 units searched the area, but could not find the driver.

Police are concerned the man may have been injured in the crash and ask anyone with information to call the Topeka Police Department at (785)368-9400.

Image via Google