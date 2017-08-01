Rollover victim started choking before crash

A 70-year-old man suffered minor injuries Monday morning in a rollover crash in rural Lyon County.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis Lewis, of rural Americus, crashed his 2015 Subaru Outback around 7:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 56, just east of County Road S5.

Lewis lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and struck a fence. The Subaru rolled over and landed on the driver’s side.

Passing motorists stopped and helped Lewis out of the vehicle.

When deputies arrived, Lewis reported he started choking before the collision. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Lewis was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health for evaluation.

The crash happened about four miles east of Admire.