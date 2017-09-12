Royals 2018 Schedule is Released

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2018 regular season schedule. All game times will be announced at a later date.

Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Chicago White Sox, beginning the season at home for the third time in four years (also, 2015-16). Major League Baseball has added four more off days to the schedule thus necessitating an earlier start to the year than seasons past.

Kansas City will play 20 Interleague games over eight series, with four at home and four on the road, all against the National League Central. The Royals will compete against their ‘I-70 rivals’ in St. Louis from May 21-23 and will host the Cardinals on the weekend of August 10-12.

Kansas City will also host Interleague matchups vs. Milwaukee (April 24-25), Cincinnati (June 12-13) and the Chicago Cubs (August 6-8). The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Milwaukee (June 26-27), Pittsburgh (September 17-19) and Cincinnati (September 25-26), marking their fourth trips to Miller Park (also in 2001, ’07 and ’15), PNC Park (also, 2001, ’09 and ’12) and the Great American Ball Park (also, 2006, ’10 and ’15) in franchise history.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule sees the Royals at home on Easter Sunday vs. the White Sox in the season’s opening series (April 1), Memorial Day vs. Minnesota (May 28), Father’s Day vs. Houston (June 17) and Independence Day vs. Cleveland (July 4). They will travel to Cleveland on Mother’s Day (May 13) and Labor Day (September 3).

The All-Star break will run from July 16-19 and will include the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 17 in Washington, D.C.

The month-by-month home game totals are: March: two, April: 14, May: 13, June: 11, July: 12, August: 16 and September: 13. Kansas City will host one 10-game homestand from August 6-16 (11 days). The Royals are scheduled for one 10-game road trip from July 26-August 5 (11 days) to New York, Chicago and Minnesota.

The complete 2018 schedule is attached. The game dates are subject to change.