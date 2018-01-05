Royals Announce Fan Fest Attendees

The Kansas City Royals have announced a list of current players that will attend the 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank. The event will take place Friday, January 26 and Saturday, January 27 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.

Players who are scheduled to appear are listed below. Please note this list is subject to change. For the most up-to-date list of participants, please visit www.royals.com/fanfest.

Scott Barlow

Ryan Buchter

Billy Burns

Drew Butera

Hunter Dozier

Danny Duffy

Brian Flynn

Cam Gallagher

Alex Gordon

Jakob Junis

Nate Karns

Ian Kennedy

Kevin McCarthy

Whit Merrifield

Brandon Moss

Salvador Perez

Eric Skoglund

Kyle Zimmer

Fans can celebrate the Royals 50th Season of baseball in a big-league way with autograph sessions at the Sprint autograph stages featuring current and former Royals, interactive games for all ages, interviews and events on the main stage presented by Commerce Bank and more. ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia, and special activities will be planned throughout the event on Royals Diamond presented by Teva.

The 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank will mark the fifth year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center. The downtown facility was also the site of the 2012 MLB All-Star FanFest. The Club will utilize spacious Bartle Hall, which features a main exhibition hall to give fans plenty of room to view exhibits and enjoy the festivities.

Royals 2018 season ticket members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.

Hours for the 2018 Royals FanFest presented by Commerce Bank are listed below.

2018 FANFEST HOURS

Friday, January 26

Noon to 2 p.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

2 p.m. to 9 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Saturday, January 27

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Exclusive Access for Season Ticket Members

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. FanFest Open to General Public

Fans may secure Royals FanFest tickets by visiting www.royals.com/fanfest. Online orders are subject to applicable service fees. Tickets may also be purchased by visiting the Kauffman Stadium Box Office during business hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Royals season ticket members should purchase online via royals.com/fanfest.

Ticket prices for Royals FanFest are as follows:

Friday – Youth $7

Friday – Adult $9

Saturday – Youth $10

Saturday – Adult $15