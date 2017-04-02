WIBW News Now!

Royals Announce Opening Day 25 Man Roster

by on April 2, 2017 at 10:49 AM (2 hours ago)

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have finalized their 25-man roster for Opening Day, tomorrow against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Royals have placed outfielder Jorge Soler on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.  Soler’s D.L. stint is retroactive to March 30, making him eligible to return on April 9.  The club has also recalled infielder/outfielder Hunter Dozier from Omaha (AAA) and placed him on the 60-day disabled list with a left oblique strain.  Kansas City has selected right-handed pitcher Peter Moylan from Omaha.

The Royals have 40 players on their Major League Reserve list with left-handed pitcher Brian Flynn and Dozier on the 60-day D.L.  Kansas City’s 25-man Opening Day roster is attached.

 

