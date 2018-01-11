Royals Announce Start Times for 2018 Season

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2018 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at 3:15 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, while the series will conclude Saturday, March 31 at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m.
The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The exceptions are Opening Day vs. the White Sox (3:15 p.m.), Monday, May 14 vs. Tampa Bay (6:05 p.m.) and the Monday, May 28 contest vs. Minnesota, which is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start. Kansas City will host five other midweek afternoon contests: Wednesday, April 11 vs. Seattle; Thursday, May 3 vs. Detroit; Wednesday, May 16 vs. Tampa Bay; Wednesday, July 25 vs. Detroit and Wednesday, August 29 vs. Detroit. All five will start at 1:15 p.m.
Saturday home games will predominantly feature 6:15 p.m. start times, with exceptions being on May 5 vs. Detroit (3:15 p.m.), June 2 vs. Oakland (1:15 p.m.) and June 16 vs. Houston (1:15 p.m.). All Sunday home games are slated for 1:15 p.m., except for the regular season finale (September 30) vs. Cleveland, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.
Standard start times for 2018 contests at Kauffman Stadium are:
Monday-Friday: 7:15 p.m.
Saturday: 6:15 p.m.
Sunday: 1:15 p.m.
The complete 2018 schedule is attached. All times are subject to change.
DATE OPPONENT First Pitch (CT)
MARCH
29 Chicago White Sox 3:15
31 Chicago White Sox 6:15
APRIL
1 Chicago White Sox 1:15
2 at Detroit 12:10
3 at Detroit 12:10
4 at Detroit 12:10
6 at Cleveland 3:10
7 at Cleveland 3:10
8 at Cleveland 12:10
9 Seattle 7:15
10 Seattle 7:15
11 Seattle 1:15
12 Los Angeles Angels 7:15
13 Los Angeles Angels 7:15
14 Los Angeles Angels 6:15
15 Los Angeles Angels 1:15
16 at Toronto 6:07
17 at Toronto 6:07
18 at Toronto 3:07
20 at Detroit 6:10
21 at Detroit 12:10
22 at Detroit 12:10
24 Milwaukee 7:15
25 Milwaukee 7:15
26 Chicago White Sox 7:15
27 Chicago White Sox 7:15
28 Chicago White Sox 6:15
29 Chicago White Sox 1:15
30 at Boston 6:10
MAY
1 at Boston 6:10
2 at Boston 12:10
3 Detroit 1:15
4 Detroit 7:15
5 Detroit 3:15
6 Detroit 1:15
8 at Baltimore 6:05
9 at Baltimore 6:05
10 at Baltimore 6:05
11 at Cleveland 6:10
12 at Cleveland 3:10
13 at Cleveland 12:10
14 Tampa Bay 6:05
15 Tampa Bay 7:15
16 Tampa Bay 1:15
18 New York Yankees 7:15
19 New York Yankees 6:15
20 New York Yankees 1:15
21 at St. Louis 7:15
22 at St. Louis 7:15
23 at St. Louis 12:15
24 at Texas 7:05
25 at Texas 7:05
26 at Texas 3:05
27 at Texas 2:05
28 Minnesota 6:15
29 Minnesota 7:15
30 Minnesota 7:15
JUNE
1 Oakland 7:15
2 Oakland 1:15
3 Oakland 1:15
4 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
5 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
6 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07
7 at Oakland 9:05
8 at Oakland 9:05
9 at Oakland 3:05
10 at Oakland 3:05
12 Cincinnati 7:15
13 Cincinnati 7:15
15 Houston 7:15
16 Houston 1:15
17 Houston 1:15
18 Texas 7:15
19 Texas 7:15
20 Texas 7:15
22 at Houston 7:10
23 at Houston 6:15
24 at Houston 1:10
26 at Milwaukee 7:10
27 at Milwaukee 1:10
29 at Seattle 9:10
30 at Seattle 9:10
JULY
1 at Seattle 3:10
2 Cleveland 7:15
3 Cleveland 7:15
4 Cleveland 7:15
6 Boston 7:15
7 Boston 6:15
8 Boston 1:15
9 at Minnesota 7:10
10 at Minnesota 7:10
11 at Minnesota 12:10
13 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
14 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
15 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
17 All-Star Game (Washington D.C.)
20 Minnesota 7:15
21 Minnesota 6:15
22 Minnesota 1:15
23 Detroit 7:15
24 Detroit 7:15
25 Detroit 1:15
26 at New York Yankees 6:05
27 at New York Yankees 6:05
28 at New York Yankees 12:05
29 at New York Yankees 12:05
31 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
AUGUST
1 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
2 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
3 at Minnesota 7:10
4 at Minnesota 6:10
5 at Minnesota 1:10
6 Chicago Cubs 7:15
7 Chicago Cubs 7:15
8 Chicago Cubs 7:15
10 St. Louis 7:15
11 St. Louis 6:15
12 St. Louis 1:15
13 Toronto 7:15
14 Toronto 7:15
15 Toronto 7:15
16 Toronto 7:15
17 at Chicago White Sox 7:10
18 at Chicago White Sox 6:10
19 at Chicago White Sox 1:10
20 at Tampa Bay 6:10
21 at Tampa Bay 6:10
22 at Tampa Bay 6:10
23 at Tampa Bay 6:10
24 Cleveland 7:15
25 Cleveland 6:15
26 Cleveland 1:15
28 Detroit 7:15
29 Detroit 1:15
31 Baltimore 7:15
SEPTEMBER
1 Baltimore 6:15
2 Baltimore 1:15
3 at Cleveland 3:10
4 at Cleveland 6:10
5 at Cleveland 12:10
7 at Minnesota 7:10
8 at Minnesota 6:10
9 at Minnesota 1:10
10 Chicago White Sox 7:15
11 Chicago White Sox 7:15
12 Chicago White Sox 7:15
13 Minnesota 7:15
14 Minnesota 7:15
15 Minnesota 6:15
16 Minnesota 1:15
17 at Pittsburgh 6:05
18 at Pittsburgh 6:05
19 at Pittsburgh 6:05
20 at Detroit 6:10
21 at Detroit 6:10
22 at Detroit 5:10
23 at Detroit 12:10
25 at Cincinnati 5:40
26 at Cincinnati 5:40
27 Cleveland 7:15
28 Cleveland 7:15
29 Cleveland 6:15
30 Cleveland 2:15
* Game times are subject to change.
