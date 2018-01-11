Royals Announce Start Times for 2018 Season

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2018 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at 3:15 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, while the series will conclude Saturday, March 31 at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m.

The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The exceptions are Opening Day vs. the White Sox (3:15 p.m.), Monday, May 14 vs. Tampa Bay (6:05 p.m.) and the Monday, May 28 contest vs. Minnesota, which is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start. Kansas City will host five other midweek afternoon contests: Wednesday, April 11 vs. Seattle; Thursday, May 3 vs. Detroit; Wednesday, May 16 vs. Tampa Bay; Wednesday, July 25 vs. Detroit and Wednesday, August 29 vs. Detroit. All five will start at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday home games will predominantly feature 6:15 p.m. start times, with exceptions being on May 5 vs. Detroit (3:15 p.m.), June 2 vs. Oakland (1:15 p.m.) and June 16 vs. Houston (1:15 p.m.). All Sunday home games are slated for 1:15 p.m., except for the regular season finale (September 30) vs. Cleveland, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Standard start times for 2018 contests at Kauffman Stadium are:

Monday-Friday: 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:15 p.m.

The complete 2018 schedule is attached. All times are subject to change.

DATE OPPONENT First Pitch (CT)

MARCH

29 Chicago White Sox 3:15

31 Chicago White Sox 6:15

APRIL

1 Chicago White Sox 1:15

2 at Detroit 12:10

3 at Detroit 12:10

4 at Detroit 12:10

6 at Cleveland 3:10

7 at Cleveland 3:10

8 at Cleveland 12:10

9 Seattle 7:15

10 Seattle 7:15

11 Seattle 1:15

12 Los Angeles Angels 7:15

13 Los Angeles Angels 7:15

14 Los Angeles Angels 6:15

15 Los Angeles Angels 1:15

16 at Toronto 6:07

17 at Toronto 6:07

18 at Toronto 3:07

20 at Detroit 6:10

21 at Detroit 12:10

22 at Detroit 12:10

24 Milwaukee 7:15

25 Milwaukee 7:15

26 Chicago White Sox 7:15

27 Chicago White Sox 7:15

28 Chicago White Sox 6:15

29 Chicago White Sox 1:15

30 at Boston 6:10

MAY

1 at Boston 6:10

2 at Boston 12:10

3 Detroit 1:15

4 Detroit 7:15

5 Detroit 3:15

6 Detroit 1:15

8 at Baltimore 6:05

9 at Baltimore 6:05

10 at Baltimore 6:05

11 at Cleveland 6:10

12 at Cleveland 3:10

13 at Cleveland 12:10

14 Tampa Bay 6:05

15 Tampa Bay 7:15

16 Tampa Bay 1:15

18 New York Yankees 7:15

19 New York Yankees 6:15

20 New York Yankees 1:15

21 at St. Louis 7:15

22 at St. Louis 7:15

23 at St. Louis 12:15

24 at Texas 7:05

25 at Texas 7:05

26 at Texas 3:05

27 at Texas 2:05

28 Minnesota 6:15

29 Minnesota 7:15

30 Minnesota 7:15

JUNE

1 Oakland 7:15

2 Oakland 1:15

3 Oakland 1:15

4 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07

5 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07

6 at Los Angeles Angels 9:07

7 at Oakland 9:05

8 at Oakland 9:05

9 at Oakland 3:05

10 at Oakland 3:05

12 Cincinnati 7:15

13 Cincinnati 7:15

15 Houston 7:15

16 Houston 1:15

17 Houston 1:15

18 Texas 7:15

19 Texas 7:15

20 Texas 7:15

22 at Houston 7:10

23 at Houston 6:15

24 at Houston 1:10

26 at Milwaukee 7:10

27 at Milwaukee 1:10

29 at Seattle 9:10

30 at Seattle 9:10

JULY

1 at Seattle 3:10

2 Cleveland 7:15

3 Cleveland 7:15

4 Cleveland 7:15

6 Boston 7:15

7 Boston 6:15

8 Boston 1:15

9 at Minnesota 7:10

10 at Minnesota 7:10

11 at Minnesota 12:10

13 at Chicago White Sox 7:10

14 at Chicago White Sox 1:10

15 at Chicago White Sox 1:10

17 All-Star Game (Washington D.C.)

20 Minnesota 7:15

21 Minnesota 6:15

22 Minnesota 1:15

23 Detroit 7:15

24 Detroit 7:15

25 Detroit 1:15

26 at New York Yankees 6:05

27 at New York Yankees 6:05

28 at New York Yankees 12:05

29 at New York Yankees 12:05

31 at Chicago White Sox 7:10

AUGUST

1 at Chicago White Sox 7:10

2 at Chicago White Sox 1:10

3 at Minnesota 7:10

4 at Minnesota 6:10

5 at Minnesota 1:10

6 Chicago Cubs 7:15

7 Chicago Cubs 7:15

8 Chicago Cubs 7:15

10 St. Louis 7:15

11 St. Louis 6:15

12 St. Louis 1:15

13 Toronto 7:15

14 Toronto 7:15

15 Toronto 7:15

16 Toronto 7:15

17 at Chicago White Sox 7:10

18 at Chicago White Sox 6:10

19 at Chicago White Sox 1:10

20 at Tampa Bay 6:10

21 at Tampa Bay 6:10

22 at Tampa Bay 6:10

23 at Tampa Bay 6:10

24 Cleveland 7:15

25 Cleveland 6:15

26 Cleveland 1:15

28 Detroit 7:15

29 Detroit 1:15

31 Baltimore 7:15

SEPTEMBER

1 Baltimore 6:15

2 Baltimore 1:15

3 at Cleveland 3:10

4 at Cleveland 6:10

5 at Cleveland 12:10

7 at Minnesota 7:10

8 at Minnesota 6:10

9 at Minnesota 1:10

10 Chicago White Sox 7:15

11 Chicago White Sox 7:15

12 Chicago White Sox 7:15

13 Minnesota 7:15

14 Minnesota 7:15

15 Minnesota 6:15

16 Minnesota 1:15

17 at Pittsburgh 6:05

18 at Pittsburgh 6:05

19 at Pittsburgh 6:05

20 at Detroit 6:10

21 at Detroit 6:10

22 at Detroit 5:10

23 at Detroit 12:10

25 at Cincinnati 5:40

26 at Cincinnati 5:40

27 Cleveland 7:15

28 Cleveland 7:15

29 Cleveland 6:15

30 Cleveland 2:15

* Game times are subject to change.

