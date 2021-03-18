Royals Announced 161 Games On Bally Sports Kansas City
The Kansas City Royals and Bally Sports Kansas City today announced a 161-game regular season television schedule for the 2021 season. The only game that won’t air on Bally Sports Kansas City is the June 26 contest vs. the Texas Rangers, which will be televised on FS1.
Bally Sports Kansas City (rebranding from FOX Sports Kansas City) is entering its 14th season as the exclusive regional television home of Royals baseball. The 161-game regular season television schedule features 80 road games and 81 games from Kauffman Stadium. Every game on Bally Sports Kansas City will be preceded by a 30-minute pregame show, “Price Chopper Royals Live,” and followed by the “Boulevard Royals Live” postgame show. Both the pre and postgame shows at Kauffman Stadium will originate from Bally Sports Kansas City’s set on the left field concourse adjacent to the Royals’ Hall of Fame.
Regular season coverage will begin when Bally Sports Kansas City airs Opening Day on Thursday, April 1, from Kauffman Stadium vs. the Texas Rangers at 3:10 p.m. CT. Live coverage of the opener on Bally Sports Kansas City will begin at 2:00 p.m. with an expanded pregame show. Complementing Opening Day coverage – and marking a new era of regional sports – is “Bally Sports Big Opening Day,” a live whip-around style program beginning at 10 a.m. CT that leads all the way into Royals pregame. It will air across all 19 Bally Sports regional networks.
Royals programming airing on Bally Sports Kansas City will stream live on the all-new Bally Sports app and on BallySports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service. Both the app and website will launch in coordination with the network rebrand on March 31. The FOX Sports GO app will update to the new Bally Sports app upon the rebrand.
Ryan Lefebvre, in his 23rd season, will call the majority of regular season games for Bally Sports Kansas City, and Steve Physioc will provide the play-by-play on the remaining games. Rex Hudler will return for his 10th season as the analyst, and Royals Hall of Famer Jeff Montgomery will provide analysis throughout the season on “Royals Live” with host Joel Goldberg.