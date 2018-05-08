Royals Batter Baltimore’s Bundy In Season-Best Offensive Onslaught

BALTIMORE — Dylan Bundy yielded four homers and left without getting an out, part of a 10-run first inning that propelled the Kansas City Royals past the hapless Baltimore Orioles 15-7 Tuesday night.

Bundy (1-5) was lifted after allowing five hits and two walks to the only seven batters he faced. That was more than enough damage to send the Orioles to their season-high seventh straight defeat and 19th in 22 games.

Jon Jay started the onslaught with a leadoff single before Jorge Soler, Mike Moustakas and Salvador Perez homered in succession.

Two walks and a home run by Alex Gordon followed, ending Bundy’s night after just 28 pitches. It marked the first time in the current era (1908-present) that a pitcher gave up four home runs during an outing in which he did not retire a batter, according to baseball-reference.com.

Following Bundy’s departure, the Royals did not let up.

Alcides Escobar greeted Mike Wright with a single, the eighth straight batter to reach base. After No. 9 hitter Ryan Goins grounded out, many disgruntled fans in the crowd of 10,863 mustered a mock cheer. Minutes later, however, Moustakas singled in two runs and Perez capped the uprising with a sacrifice fly.

Moustakas finished with three hits, two homers and five RBI to help KC reach season highs in runs and hits (20). Gordon had four hits and three RBI, and Soler also drove in three runs.

Nearly half those 20 hits came in the first inning, when KC sent 14 batters to the plate.

Danny Duffy (1-4) allowed one run and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Chris Davis, Danny Valencia and Caleb Joseph hit solo homers for the Orioles, who were seeking to rebound from a second straight 0-6 road trip.