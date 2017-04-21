Royals Bring up Strahm and Bonifacio

The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have recalled outfielder Jorge Bonifacio and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm from Omaha (AAA). In corresponding roster moves, infielder Raúl Mondesi and outfielder Paulo Orlando have been optioned to Omaha.

Bonifacio, 23, was hitting .314 with two doubles, two triples, three homers and 12 RBI in his first 13 games with the Storm Chasers. He originally signed with the club as a non-drafted free agent on December 9, 2009, and this is his first stint with the Major League club. Strahm, 25, was optioned to Omaha on April 11, and has made four scoreless outings (5.0 innings) with Omaha, allowing just two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

The Royals also announced today that outfielder Jorge Soler will start a rehab assignment tonight with Omaha as they play in Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Soler was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain on April 2.