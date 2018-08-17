Royals Bullpen Blows Another Lead

Since returning from the disabled list last month, Nicky Delmonico had been searching for rhythm and consistency at the plate.

He found both Friday night.

Jose Abreu and Delmonico hit three-run homers in a seven-run, seventh-inning outburst, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 9-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Delmonico went 2 for 4 and had a career-high five RBIs. Before Friday, he was 8 for 44 (.182) with 17 strikeouts in his last 14 games.

Tim Anderson went 3 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases for Chicago.

Abreu’s homer was his 22nd. The White Sox have homered in a season-high nine straight games, totaling 13 during that stretch.

James Shields (5-14) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings to snap a five-start winless streak. He last win was on July 13, also against Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield went 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI for the Royals.

Yoan Moncada, who was inserted back into the leadoff spot on Friday, started the rally in the seventh with a walk. Yolmer Sanchez then followed with a slow grounder to shortstop that Alcides Escobar booted for an error – snapping the Royals’ 16-game errorless streak.

Right-hander Jason Adam came on to replace Tim Hill (1-4) and Abreu hit the first pitch into the left-center bleachers to give the White Sox a 5-3 lead.

Chicago wasn’t through. After Matt Davidson struck out for the first out, Leury Garcia singled and stole second. After Omar Narvaez walked, Anderson singled to drive in Garcia and make it 6-3. Delmonico then followed with his three-run blast into the right-field bleachers.

Kansas City took a 3-0 lead in the third on run-scoring singles by Merrifield and Salvador Perez, and a sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon.

Chicago pulled within 3-2 with a run in the fourth and sixth.