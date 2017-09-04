Royals Club Three Home Runs to Beat Tigers

Since joining the Kansas City Royals in 2007, Alex Gordon has made a practice of coming to Comerica Park and robbing the Tigers of hits and runs.

Monday’s 7-6 victory might have been his best defensive effort yet in the Detroit outfield.

Gordon ran down James McCann’s fourth-inning line drive in the left-center field gap, taking away a potential RBI double, but that wasn’t his best play of the inning.

After Jeimer Candelario singled to put runners on the corners, Mikie Mahtook hit a fly ball that appeared destined for the Tigers bullpen. Gordon, though, got back to the wall, jumped and reached over the fence to take away a three-run homer.

Gordon wasn’t the only defensive star for Kansas City. Lorenzo Cain’s sliding catch took two RBIs away from Jose Iglesias in the sixth.

Those plays turned out to be crucial when the Tigers rallied with three runs in the ninth.

Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and Alcides Escobar homered for the Royals.

Since trading Justin Verlander and Justin Upton on Thursday, the Tigers are 0-5 and have been outscored 36-11.