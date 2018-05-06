Royals Comeback Falls Short

It was hot on the field, and Jordan Zimmermann had been sick for two days. And still the Royals were no match for the Tigers right-hander.

Zimmermann allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Nicholas Castellanos had three extra-base hits and Detroit beat Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.

Zimmermann (2-0) improved to 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts, against the Royals. This shut-down performance came while battling flu-like symptoms.

Zimmermann did not give up a hit until Lucas Duda’s two-out double in the fourth. He exited after 85 pitches, waking three and striking out five while battling flu-like symptoms.

Castellanos had an RBI double as the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning off Jason Hammel (0-4).

Detroit held on from there, even after Kansas City cut the lead to one in the ninth. Lucas Duda led off with a double and scored when center fielder Leonys Martin dropped Alex Gordon’s line drive that struck him in the forehead. Shane Greene struck out Alcides Escobar and Jon Jay to strand Gordon and log his sixth save