WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


63°F
Clear
Feels Like 63°
Winds North 0 mph
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
52°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear80°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast81°
60°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy83°
57°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy82°
64°

Royals Comeback Falls Short

by on May 6, 2018 at 12:04 AM (2 hours ago)

It was hot on the field, and Jordan Zimmermann had been sick for two days. And still the Royals were no match for the Tigers right-hander.

Zimmermann allowed two hits over five scoreless innings, Nicholas Castellanos had three extra-base hits and Detroit beat Kansas City 3-2 on Saturday.

Zimmermann (2-0) improved to 4-0 with a 1.48 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts, against the Royals. This shut-down performance came while battling flu-like symptoms.

Zimmermann did not give up a hit until Lucas Duda’s two-out double in the fourth. He exited after 85 pitches, waking three and striking out five while battling flu-like symptoms.

Castellanos had an RBI double as the Tigers scored three runs in the first inning off Jason Hammel (0-4).

Detroit held on from there, even after Kansas City cut the lead to one in the ninth. Lucas Duda led off with a double and scored when center fielder Leonys Martin dropped Alex Gordon’s line drive that struck him in the forehead. Shane Greene struck out Alcides Escobar and Jon Jay to strand Gordon and log his sixth save

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.