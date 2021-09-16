Royals Considering New Downtown Stadium

With a decade left on their lease at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals are evaluating their options, and owner John Sherman said one of those could be a new downtown ballpark.
The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership 15 years ago that helped to fund $250 million in renovations to the ballpark.
The club must make a decision in the next couple of years to press on with more renovations at Truman Sports Complex, or look elsewhere.
The design and construction for a new stadium typically takes up to five years, and securing the necessary funding can sometimes take just as long.
There was a major push in the early 2000’s for a new downtown ballpark, near where city officials managed to build T-Mobile Arena.