      Weather Alert

Royals Considering New Downtown Stadium

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:58am

With a decade left on their lease at Kauffman Stadium, the Kansas City Royals are evaluating their options, and owner John Sherman said one of those could be a new downtown ballpark.

The Royals are tied to the 53-year-old stadium until 2031 under terms of a public-private partnership 15 years ago that helped to fund $250 million in renovations to the ballpark.

The club must make a decision in the next couple of years to press on with more renovations at Truman Sports Complex, or look elsewhere.

The design and construction for a new stadium typically takes up to five years, and securing the necessary funding can sometimes take just as long.

There was a major push in the early 2000’s for a new downtown ballpark, near where city officials managed to build T-Mobile Arena.

You May Also Like
GAME AUDIO: Ichabod Defense Comes Up Big in Win Over Mules
The Big 12 Adds BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati to the League
Former Volleyball Coach Arrested On Sexual Exploitation Charges
Chiefs Use Strong Second Half to Top Browns
Kansas Voting Law Challenged in Federal Court
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On